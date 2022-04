5 Green Flags For Microsoft's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price rose 5% during after-hours trading on Tuesday, April 26, following the release of its third-quarter earnings report.The tech giant's revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $49.4 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $350 million. Its net income grew 8% to $16.7 billion, or $2.22 per share, but missed analysts' expectations by $0.25.Those headline numbers were mixed, but the market's response suggests its strengths offset its weaknesses. Let's examine five green flags for Microsoft's future, and see if they make its stock a worthwhile investment.Continue reading