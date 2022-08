5 Green Flags for Texas Instruments' Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) posted a strong second-quarter report on July 26. The analog and embedded chipmaker's revenue rose 14% year over year to $5.21 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations by $560 million. Its net income increased 19% to $2.29 billion, while its earnings per share grew 20% to $2.45 and topped the consensus forecast by $0.33 per share.Those headline numbers were impressive, but a deeper dive into TI's report reveals five other green flags that make it a great buy right now.