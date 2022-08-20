5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies that are early in their growth phase usually don't pay a dividend. They prefer to retain their earnings to expand their operations.However, as they mature and start generating excess cash, they could use some of that money to pay a dividend. Here are five cash-gushing companies that don't currently pay a dividend, but certainly could in the future.Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) does an excellent job turning revenue into cash. The leader in data-driven networking equipment topped the $1 billion revenue milestone in the first quarter, a 20% year-over-year increase. It generated $101 million in cash from operations in the quarter, helping grow its cash balance to $2.9 billion against zero debt. Continue reading