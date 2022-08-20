|
20.08.2022 15:30:00
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
Companies that are early in their growth phase usually don't pay a dividend. They prefer to retain their earnings to expand their operations.However, as they mature and start generating excess cash, they could use some of that money to pay a dividend. Here are five cash-gushing companies that don't currently pay a dividend, but certainly could in the future.Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) does an excellent job turning revenue into cash. The leader in data-driven networking equipment topped the $1 billion revenue milestone in the first quarter, a 20% year-over-year increase. It generated $101 million in cash from operations in the quarter, helping grow its cash balance to $2.9 billion against zero debt. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!