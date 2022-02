5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

January provided a not-so-subtle reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle, and they can occur without warning. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite endured their steepest corrections in close to two years.While steep moves lower in the market in a short time frame can be unnerving, arguably one of the smartest ways to save your portfolio from these periods of heightened volatility is to buy high-yield dividend stocks (i.e., those with yields of 4% or above).Dividend stocks offer a number of advantages to investors. For instance, companies that pay a dividend are often profitable on a recurring basis and time-tested. Additionally, income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend-paying peers.Continue reading