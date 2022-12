5 Humdrum Stocks With Returns of 26% or Greater in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Let's face it, insurance stocks aren't the most exciting investments. Business for insurers tends to be slow, steady, and consistent, and investors tend to overlook these stocks. But in today's market environment defined by volatility and uncertainty because of rising interest rates, slow, steady, consistent companies are highly sought after by investors.Insurers also had some tailwinds boost their businesses, and their defensive nature and steady cash flows make them attractive investments. Since the start of 2022, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEMKT: KIE) delivered investors a return of 4.8%, while the S&P 500 index dropped 14.9%.Here are five humdrum insurance stocks that produced returns of 26% or more so far this year.Continue reading