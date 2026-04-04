Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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04.04.2026 16:30:00
5 Incredible AI Stocks to Buy in April
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are currently out of favor in the market. There is too much uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran and skepticism about the payoff on AI spending. This is causing the markets to sell off AI stocks, and this may sound like a terrible time to be buying. However, I think it's the opposite.AI technology isn't expected to reach maturity for several years. As a result, more AI spending will be needed to get us there. Although the market is skeptical about what the return on investment will be for AI, it isn't stopping the AI firms from pursuing multi-year expansion plans. I think the long-term outlook on AI stocks is still bullish, and investors should use this sell-off as a buying opportunity.I've got five stocks that I think are smart buys in April, and investors should use the relative weakness in the market to load up on them while they're cheap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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