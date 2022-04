5 Incredible Charts Netflix Shareholders Need to See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How we spend our time has changed in dramatic ways since the internet was introduced. Many of the streaming services we now enjoy only became possible after high-speed connections were widely available.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was a pioneer with its internet-connected movie and television offering. It revamped its business model and doubled down on streaming. It was a great move. Even though shares are down 70% from their high, they are up 1,350% in the last decade.But its latest earnings report, released Tuesday after market close, showed a decline in subscribers for the first time since 2011. That spooked investors. And it isn't the only thing they should be worried about.Continue reading