Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
28.12.2025 10:00:00
5 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026
As the year comes to a close, it's been another double-digit gain for the S&P 500, which is up almost 18% in 2025. The index is up about 80% during the past three years alone, demonstrating why investing in the S&P 500 is such a compelling thesis.However, you can bring it up a notch by investing in top growth stocks in 2026. There's no way to know whether the market can keep climbing this year and next, but over time, it grows much more often than it contracts. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), On Holding (NYSE: ONON), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) can supercharge your portfolio this year, but more importantly, they all have incredible long-term opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.