5 Insurance Stocks to Buy for a Decade of Rising Dividends

How do insurance companies make money? While they aim to profit from underwriting, gains from investing premiums, also known as the "float," ahead of paying out claims, is another vital income stream for the industry, particularly for property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

For insurers successful at underwriting at breakeven or profitable levels and at successfully investing the "float" in steady fixed-income investments, this has created the ability to consistently pay out and raise dividends over time. Hence, if you are a long-term, dividend-focused investor, you may want to consider adding a basket of these insurance stocks to your portfolio.

Each of the stocks below has a strong prior track record of dividend growth, with a strong chance of this trend continuing in the decade ahead: Aflac (NYSE: AFL), Chubb (NYSE: CB), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), Old Republic (NYSE: ORI), and Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV).

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