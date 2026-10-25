Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
25.10.2026 21:30:00
5 Insurance Stocks to Buy for a Decade of Rising Dividends
How do insurance companies make money? While they aim to profit from underwriting, gains from investing premiums, also known as the "float," ahead of paying out claims, is another vital income stream for the industry, particularly for property and casualty (P&C) insurers.
For insurers successful at underwriting at breakeven or profitable levels and at successfully investing the "float" in steady fixed-income investments, this has created the ability to consistently pay out and raise dividends over time. Hence, if you are a long-term, dividend-focused investor, you may want to consider adding a basket of these insurance stocks to your portfolio.
Each of the stocks below has a strong prior track record of dividend growth, with a strong chance of this trend continuing in the decade ahead: Aflac (NYSE: AFL), Chubb (NYSE: CB), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), Old Republic (NYSE: ORI), and Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.