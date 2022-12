5 Investment Opportunities With Over 700% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Invest, an investment company managing several exchange-traded funds. By focusing on "big ideas" like artificial intelligence, gene editing, and outer space, Wood has amassed a faithful following of futuristically minded investors. Which is why you're here: You want to know which stocks are changing the world and consequently have at least 700% upside, according to Wood.Here are the five investment opportunities: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Ark Invest and Wood have price targets for all of these, ranging from 700% upside to nearly 6,000% upside in Bitcoin's case.I believe Wood's commentary about these five investment opportunities is valuable -- the team at Ark Invest actively researches its big ideas and condenses those findings down for us. It's a useful tool.Continue reading