24.02.2022 13:00:00
5 Luxury Real Estate Trends to Watch
The real estate market continues to be hot, and it's even hotter in the luxury sector. Coldwell Banker reports that homes in the $1 million to $5 million range had the highest sales growth: 69.2% higher for single-family properties and 65.3% for attached properties in the first 10 months of 2021 alone, compared to the whole of 2019 prior to the pandemic.In Los Angeles, a huge luxury market, the "entry-level" luxury home had cost around $2 million for years, but now it's edging up to $3 million.Luxury is very much in the eye of the beholder when it comes to real estate, but there are certain features that buyers have come to expect. And when paying vast sums of money to add yet another property to their real estate investment portfolio, they're willing to wait until they can get exactly what they want. Here are some trends that continue to dominate the luxury market.Continue reading
