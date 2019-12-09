5 Major Cybersecurity Threats for 2020 Identified in Straight Edge Technology Report

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, approximately 43% of today's cyberattacks target small businesses. This barrage of cyberattacks on small and medium-sized businesses will only increase as more data is stored on online servers and the Cloud.

Douglass Miller, President of Straight Edge Technology, released the report identifying five of the major cybersecurity threats for businesses in 2020. The report also includes practical solutions and strategies to protect businesses and their IT against these cyberattacks.

"At Straight Edge Technology, we know you want the freedom to focus on growing your business instead of worrying about your IT security," said Miller. "To experience that peace of mind, you need to know today's cybersecurity threats and how you can equip your company's security and your employees."

The report states that employee education is critical to business security. According to Miller, modern hackers focus on social engineering attacks that target employees and rely on human error. In fact, 93% of data breaches come from social engineering attacks.

Training employees on the strategies and tactics of social engineering cyberattacks can greatly increase a business's cybersecurity.

In the report, found here, Straight Edge Technology identifies the following five major cybersecurity threats for businesses in 2020:

Phishing - Hackers use false identities to trick employees into giving sensitive information. The most common methods are through email, social media and instant messaging.

Malware and Ransomware - Hackers exploit security flaws to steal, freeze or destroy data.

Database Exposure - Hackers access databases with stolen credentials or through unprotected servers. This gives hackers access to data that they can steal.

Credential Stuffing - Hackers access multiple programs with weak and insecure login credentials. This is most common when the same login credentials are used for multiple programs.

Accidental Sharing - Employees accidentally release data that hackers can access and steal. Human error is usually the cause of accidental sharing.

The report includes the solutions and strategies businesses can implement to protect their IT from these threats. It also includes a brief history of cyberattacks and four common cyberthreats.

"Every business owner deserves to enter 2020 knowing their business and employees are prepared with proper IT security and training," said Miller. "Every owner wants peace of mind and freedom to focus on their business, and that peace only comes knowing you have proper IT security."

For questions on cybersecurity or the report, feel free to contact Straight Edge Technology.

About Straight Edge Technology:

Straight Edge Technology provides custom IT services and strategies for small and medium-sized businesses in Corpus Christi and San Antonio, TX, and the surrounding areas. Their focus on service and quality allows business owners to focus on growing the business instead of worrying about IT.

