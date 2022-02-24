|
24.02.2022 13:20:00
5 Monster Dividend Stocks Nearing Highs While the Nasdaq Plunges
The Nasdaq Composite is on track for its eighth straight week of losses as Russia's aggression in Ukraine gives Wall Street another reason for pessimism beyond its macroeconomic concerns over inflation, supply chain issues, and rising interest rates.Yet even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq falls, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are all trading near their 52-week highs. These five diverse businesses have an average dividend yield of 3% at today's share prices.Here's why these five monster dividend stocks are doing well, and why that matters for your portfolio even if you're not interested in owning any of them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!