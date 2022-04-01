5 Must-Know Facts About Costco

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a stock that has produced a total return of 281% over the past five years, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has long been a market outperformer, easily beating the S&P 500's 115% return during the same time period. There's a lot for investors to love about this business. Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime business partner, sits on Costco's board of directors. And he hasn't shied away from publicly displaying his admiration for the company. This is a nice stamp of approval for other shareholders. But even for such a popular stock, I'm sure there are some things you aren't familiar with when it comes to Costco's operations. Let's look at five important pieces of information that every investor should know about this top retail stock. Continue reading