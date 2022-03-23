|
23.03.2022 15:00:00
5 Must-Know Facts About Netflix
Thanks to the secular shift away from traditional cable TV and toward a world dominated by streaming video, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has become a global force in the entertainment business. Being the first and biggest streaming service offered to consumers has resulted in monster success. For investors, it's been quite a ride. Netflix stock has fallen 46% from its all-time high in November; yet, the shares are still up almost 2,200% over the past decade. Shareholders who aren't already should probably become more familiar with the company. Here are five facts that every Netflix investor needs to know about the streaming giant. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
