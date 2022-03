5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks On the Planet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past 13 years, Wall Street has been laser-focused on growth stocks -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and dovish Federal Reserve policy rolled out the red carpet for fast-paced companies to thrive.Yet even with the U.S.'s central bank fully expected to begin raising interest rates next week, innovation and opportunity should continue to drive sales for a number of growth stocks into the stratosphere. Looking about five years into the future, these are five of the fastest-growing stocks on the planet .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading