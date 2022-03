5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some things just go together. Batman and Robin. Peanut butter and jelly. Kermit and Miss Piggy.However, there are also things that some think go together that really aren't necessarily joined at the hip. I'd put the pairing of high dividend yields and high levels of risk in that category.Sure, there are plenty of examples of very risky stocks that offer high yields, but that isn't always the case. Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet .Continue reading