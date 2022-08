5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.While there's a laundry list of reasons for Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical businesses and companies that pay dividends, packing Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio full of relatively safe companies can't be overlooked as a foundational element to his company's superior long-term returns.