5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

It's been a tough year for the investing community. Since the three major indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and early January, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. In fact, the S&P 500 ended June with its worst first-half performance since 1970.While short-term downtrends in the stock market can be unnerving, they can be especially scary for retirees looking to protect their nest egg while continuing to steadily grow their wealth and collect income. However, bear market declines don't have to be terrifying events for aged Americans. They can be opportunities for retirees to nab high-quality, profitable, and time-tested businesses at an extremely attractive price.What follows are five perfect stocks retirees can confidently buy right now .Continue reading