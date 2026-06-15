Sense Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0BLH2 / ISIN: US81725R1041
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15.06.2026 11:18:00
5 Potential Buyers of Roku That Actually Make Sense
One of Friday's biggest winners was Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), even if that title warrants an asterisk. The company behind the country's most popular TV streaming operating system jumped 20% after sources told Bloomberg Roku was in talks with at least one media company for a potential sale.Roku doesn't need to be bailed out. It's growing faster than it has in several years. It's been consistently profitable over the past year, and its balance sheet is flush with more than $2 billion in cash and no long-term debt. It shouldn't be desperate, giving it more leverage than a typical company that is reportedly open to a buyout.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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