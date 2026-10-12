Walt Disney Aktie

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WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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12.10.2026 17:47:00

5 Reasons Disney Stock Can Double in 5 Years

It shouldn't be hard for a stock to double over five years. If a stock goes up 15% a year, it will get there. However, the market itself doesn't rise with that kind of consistency. If you're a longtime Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investor, you know that's a seemingly unreasonable aspiration.

A Disney investment has been a dud in recent years. The shares are down a modest 3% over the past year but are currently trading nearly 40% lower over the last five years. Arguing that the media giant's stock would just have to roughly double to reach its all-time highs in early 2021 -- when the shares briefly traded north of $200 -- is easier said than done.

Thankfully for Disney, there are some pretty good reasons why the next five years can be materially better than the last five. Let's look at some reasons Disney stock could double by 2031.

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Walt Disney 97,56 0,13% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

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