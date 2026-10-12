Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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12.10.2026 17:47:00
5 Reasons Disney Stock Can Double in 5 Years
It shouldn't be hard for a stock to double over five years. If a stock goes up 15% a year, it will get there. However, the market itself doesn't rise with that kind of consistency. If you're a longtime Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investor, you know that's a seemingly unreasonable aspiration.
A Disney investment has been a dud in recent years. The shares are down a modest 3% over the past year but are currently trading nearly 40% lower over the last five years. Arguing that the media giant's stock would just have to roughly double to reach its all-time highs in early 2021 -- when the shares briefly traded north of $200 -- is easier said than done.
Thankfully for Disney, there are some pretty good reasons why the next five years can be materially better than the last five. Let's look at some reasons Disney stock could double by 2031.
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Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
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05.10.26
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|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
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|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Walt Disney-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|97,56
|0,13%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
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