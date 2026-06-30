Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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30.06.2026 10:02:00
5 Reasons Eli Lilly Is a Better Stock to Buy Right Now Than SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the world's biggest initial public offering earlier this month and exploded onto the market with a trillion-dollar valuation. The operation was well oversubscribed as investors rushed to get in on shares of the industrial and tech giant at the $135 IPO price. The stock went on to climb nearly 20% from that level on its first day of trading. But, in recent days, SpaceX stock has retreated from its peak and finished last week only three dollars above its IPO opening price of $150. It's important to keep in mind that, though SpaceX is delivering growth, it still involves plenty of risk. So it may not be the best bet for every investor right now. The good news is there's another stock out there that also offers tremendous growth -- and comes with a lot less risk. And that's pharma giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the leader in the exciting weight loss drug market. Let's check out five reasons Lilly is a better stock to buy now than SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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