5 Reasons I Wouldn't Touch Shiba Inu With a 10-Foot Pole

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit almost every investor's radar in 2021 after speculators drove it to a 43,800,000% gain for the year. It's one of the greatest returns in the history of finance -- a perfectly timed investment would have turned a mere $3 into over $1 million. But the tide has since gone out, and Shiba Inu hasn't evolved to deliver any real use cases. As a result, it has declined in value by 64% in 2022 so far. Despite the steep drop, here are five big reasons I still wouldn't be a buyer. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading