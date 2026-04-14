CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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14.04.2026 19:45:00

5 Reasons Investors Should Not Bet Against CoreWeave Stock

Admittedly, any potential excitement about investing in neocloud company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) might disappear when looking at the company's balance sheet. As of the end of 2025, it held more than $21 billion in debt, a weighty obligation for a company with $3.3 billion in book value.However, the company is using that debt to expand its business. That could mean the debt obligations pay off for CoreWeave in the long term, and the cloud stock could deliver outsized returns for five reasons -- that is, the five deals that constitute CoreWeave's current backlog.Let's look at each one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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