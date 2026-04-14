CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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14.04.2026 19:45:00
5 Reasons Investors Should Not Bet Against CoreWeave Stock
Admittedly, any potential excitement about investing in neocloud company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) might disappear when looking at the company's balance sheet. As of the end of 2025, it held more than $21 billion in debt, a weighty obligation for a company with $3.3 billion in book value.However, the company is using that debt to expand its business. That could mean the debt obligations pay off for CoreWeave in the long term, and the cloud stock could deliver outsized returns for five reasons -- that is, the five deals that constitute CoreWeave's current backlog.Let's look at each one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)