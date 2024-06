5 Reasons Nvidia Stock Might Drop Over 50%

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gone nowhere but up over the past two years, and it seems the company can do nothing wrong. But there are historical examples of industry leaders like Nvidia falling 50% or more when the market doesn't live up to the hype, competitors come in, or the market takes a turn for the worst.In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Nvidia shareholders should expect more volatility ahead.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 18, 2024. The video was published on June 19, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel