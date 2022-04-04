|
04.04.2022 13:20:00
5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split
While stock splits don't change the intrinsic value of any company or stock, the increased liquidity that comes with a smaller per-share price could unlock interest from smaller retail traders. Therefore, buying stocks ahead of a stock split could lead to a short-term bump. After all, top tech stocks that have split their shares in recent years have typically gone on to do well. But a split alone is no reason to buy a stock for the long term, a style we preach at the Fool. Nonetheless, if you think a pre-split stock is undervalued based on its business prospects, then by all means, buy ahead of the split.Here are five reasons Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) looks undervalued today, making it a strong buy just a few months before its upcoming 20-for-1 split in July. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!