|
06.05.2022 12:50:00
5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. It's highly likely that the move will be approved, paving the way for the split to be completed in June. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. These dynamics have previously helped power gains for other companies, and it's not unreasonable to think they could create bullish catalysts for Amazon. However, there are at least five better reasons to purchase the company's stock ahead of the upcoming split. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
