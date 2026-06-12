Celsius Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079
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13.06.2026 00:03:00
5 Reasons to Buy Celsius Stock Right Now
I wasn't exactly named after 18th century astronomer Anders Celsius, but I still can't help feeling connected to the temperature scale inventor. So maybe I'm a little biased in favor of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), though the other Anders never invented an energy drink, and the beverage company's roots are closer to my Florida home than my Swedish origin.With or without the namesake connection, Celsius' stock looks like a fantastic buy right now. Let me show you 5 reasons why.Celsius used to trade at nosebleed-inducing valuation multiples. In 2023, shortly after signing a long-term distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), the stock traded for more than 100x earnings and 15x sales. That premium has evaporated.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Inc
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Celsius stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Celsius mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)