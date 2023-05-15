|
15.05.2023 13:10:00
5 Reasons to Buy Disney After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) took a price cut following the company's second-quarter earnings report, but it may present a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares.The big news moving shares was a decline in Disney+ subscribers. Most of the drop stems from India, where Disney gave up key sports rights driving subscriptions in the market. It also lost some domestic subscribers as it pushed through a price increase.But the big picture is still positive for Disney. Here are five reasons investors should consider buying shares after the recent sell-off.Continue reading
