14.12.2023 16:15:00

5 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

The good news is that Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is no longer trading lower this year. The bad news is that shares of the entertainment giant are only 7% higher in 2023 through Wednesday's close, still losing sorely to the bubbly market.Investors aren't exactly impressed with the House of Mouse these days. Analyst profit targets have been heading lower in recent weeks, contrasting the buoyancy in more popular stocks. Analysts see revenue climbing a mere 4% for this new fiscal year as well as 2025. However, things can -- and ideally should -- change. Let's go over some of the reasons why now might be a great time to buy Disney stock like there's no tomorrow.Compare Disney's fundamentals today to what they were when the stock peaked nearly three years ago at more than double today's price and it's as goofy as, well, Goofy. Revenue has soared 36% in that time, and the profitability picture is even brighter. Disney stock is trading for a reasonable 21 times this new fiscal year's projected net income. The multiple drops to less than 18 if you look out to next year's analyst consensus.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

05.09.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 85,90 0,86% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Auch der DAX steigt etwas an. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten