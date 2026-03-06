MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
|
06.03.2026 19:21:00
5 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock fell after its earnings miss and fears of increasing competition from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While some investors soured on MercadoLibre, others see an opportunity to capitalize on strong and sustainable growth during this dip. There are five good reasons to buy MercadoLibre like there's no tomorrow. Let's find out why. In the fourth quarter of 2025, MercadoLibre's revenue grew 45% year over year to $8.7 billion. In 2025, the company grew its total revenue 39%. MercadoLibre is investing heavily in technology, logistics, and shipping abilities.These expenses negatively impacted short-term profitability, but in the long term, they will help MercadoLibre dominate multiple emerging markets. In Chile, Colombia, and Peru, growth was particularly strong in this latest quarter. Growth in Peru hit 57%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Inc
|
03.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Ausblick: MercadoLibre gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: nachmittags Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)