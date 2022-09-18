|
18.09.2022 15:53:00
5 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment
Investors are always balancing risk and reward, but emotion can bedevil even the best-laid plans, which is why anyone who owns AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock today needs to step back and question why. Indeed, there are a host of reasons why you shouldn't. Here are a few to test your investment thesis.Volatility is hard to deal with for most investors. It leads to emotional duress and, ultimately, bad decision-making. Shares of AMC Entertainment, one of the world's largest movie theater operators, rose around 800% in a virtually vertical climb in early 2021 only to plunge shortly thereafter. Then, in late 2021, the stock rose sharply again, taking the year-to-date gain to over 2,500%! Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!