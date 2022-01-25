|
25.01.2022 13:25:00
5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022
Hydrogen fuel cells have long captivated the attention of investors and innovators alike. Fuel cells generate power in such a way that water is the only byproduct. No harmful emissions are created if the input hydrogen used to power the fuel cell is produced using renewable energy.Unfortunately, the commercial success of this technology requires a lot more than being friendly to the environment. It's these headwinds that have some investors and analysts questioning the financial viability of the sector and the companies that are trying to operate there.Let's discuss five reasons why it may be time to sell the stock of top fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!