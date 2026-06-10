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WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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10.06.2026 18:53:00
5 Reasons Viking Is a Different Kind of Cruise Line Stock
Despite being one of the NFL's most winningest franchises, the Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl. Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK), on the other hand, is winning it all in its market. Shares of the river cruise leader have nearly doubled over the past year.Viking's 84% jump in that time is obviously beating the market. It's also crushing the competition. The other three publicly traded ocean cruise giants have posted gains of 11%, 2%, and a 6% decline over the past year. What makes Viking different? Let's dive into some of the reasons why the tide isn't raising all ships.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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