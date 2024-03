5 Reasons Why ExxonMobil Should Be Added Back to the Dow Jones Industrial Average

Between Feb. 19, 2008, and Aug. 31, 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average contained both leading U.S. oil majors -- ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). But after a 92-year tenure in the Dow ExxonMobil was replaced by Salesforce in 2020, leaving Chevron as the only energy stock.The move made sense at the time. But ExxonMobil has made impressive improvements to its business and is built to last. Here's why the dividend stock deserves to be added back to the Dow .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel