NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.02.2026 17:00:00

5 Reasons Why Nvidia Will Be an Incredible Stock to Own in 2026

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a no-brainer stock to own over the past few years and has delivered market-beating returns each year. While some investors may be growing concerned about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble forming, the reality is that nearly every AI hyperscaler has plans in place to spend an incredible amount of money on AI computing capacity over the next few years. There are few companies better positioned to take advantage of this spending than Nvidia, and I think it's an incredible stock to buy and hold not only for 2026 but also five years beyond it.I've got five reasons why Nvidia is a great stock to own in 2026, but there are likely countless more out there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten