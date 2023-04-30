|
30.04.2023 13:30:00
5 Reasons Your Next Buy Should Be an Index Fund
You may be a new or new-ish investor wondering where to park a chunk of money. You may be a seasoned investor doing the same. Both kinds of investors should consider investing in one or more index funds -- because index funds have a lot to offer.An index fund is a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds just about all of the same securities as a particular index does, in similar proportions to the index's weighting. It's thereby built to deliver roughly the same performance for investors as the index it tracks -- minus its fees. Here are five reasons why index funds can serve you very well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
