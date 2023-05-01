5 Regulatory Changes That Could Be Coming for Large Regional Banks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After the collapse of several U.S. banks in March, regulators are assessing what led to the downfall of these banks so quickly and what can be done to prevent such failures. Eventually, I fully expect regulatory changes for some of the larger regional banks.Whether these changes are implemented by the Biden administration, regulators, or through legislation remains to be seen. It will also be interesting to see which institutions will be subject to them.While I suspect regulators will focus on regional banks with $100 billion or more in assets, they may also target institutions with $50 billion in assets or more. Here are five big regulatory changes regional banks could see in the future.