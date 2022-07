5 Remarkable Stocks That Can Guide You to Financial Independence in 20 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has not been a particularly good year for investors. Since reaching their respective all-time closing highs, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%.But when there's fear on Wall Street, there's always opportunity -- at least for long-term investors. Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 39 double-digit declines since the beginning of 1950, each of the previous 38 drops (i.e., not counting the current bear market) were eventually cleared away by a bull market. These figures clearly show that patience and optimism prevail on Wall Street.