5 S-Reits with net institutional and retail inflows in Q3 2022

THE global Reits sector was among the least performing sectors in the third quarter of 2022, amid rising interest rates environment. For the quarter, Singapore’s Reits and Property Trusts (S-Reits) sector declined 7 per cent in total returns, slightly outperforming the 10 per cent decline of the broader FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index.