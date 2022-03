5 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to overstate the importance of the semiconductor sector right now . It produces the advanced computer chips that are critical to powering the most popular consumer products, from smartphones to cars.Global manufacturers across many industries are grappling with persistent shortages of these components, as the pandemic triggered production shutdowns across Europe and Asia. But shortages are also a symptom of a more powerful driving force -- soaring demand as our lives shift further into the digital realm, and our appetite for intelligent technology grows. Global semiconductor sales are expected to top $600 billion in 2022 and could be worth $1 trillion per year by the end of this decade. These five stocks can help you take advantage of that powerful trend. Continue reading