5 Star Nutrition, a Best-in-Class Nutrition Retailer, Opens Newest Location in Kennesaw

Nutrition Retailer Unveils New Store Look, Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend with Fitness Expert Seth Feroce Meet and Greet

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Star Nutrition, a best-in-class nutrition retailer of vitamins and supplements, is set to open its first location in the Atlanta market in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Friday, October 7 at 1125 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Suite 104 and will be hosting a weekend full of fitness fun.

The new location, which features a new branded look for 5 Star Nutrition stores, will host a series of events celebrating their first rebranded store, including:

Thursday, October 6 , from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

An exclusive "Friends of 5 Star" event where VIP health professionals will get a sneak peek of everything the store has to offer, including the InBody scan machine, a device that breaks down key body composition markers, which helps track success and ensures guests' goal achievements.

, from An exclusive "Friends of 5 Star" event where VIP health professionals will get a sneak peek of everything the store has to offer, including the InBody scan machine, a device that breaks down key body composition markers, which helps track success and ensures guests' goal achievements. Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

The grand opening ceremony will allow guests to browse the store as well as receive expert consultation from 5 Star's highly trained fitness staff. Plus the first 30 customers will receive a $100 value swag bag which includes a free pre-workout.

at The grand opening ceremony will allow guests to browse the store as well as receive expert consultation from 5 Star's highly trained fitness staff. Plus the first 30 customers will receive a value swag bag which includes a free pre-workout. Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A Meet and Greet with fitness expert Seth Feroce where guests can take pictures with

him and get personally signed autographs.

"We're pumped to bring the 5 Star Experience to Kennesaw," said Cody Stephens, President, 5 Star Nutrition. "Our stores have always been about bringing the fitness community together in a way no other retailer can match. Combining best-in-class supplements with regular InBody check-ins and coaching ensures our customers crush their goals, every time. Grand opening guests will get the true 5 Star Nutrition experience with expert consultations from our highly trained staff and an exclusive opportunity to meet fitness influencer and founder of Axe and Sledge Supplements Seth Feroce."

5 Star will also offer a $20 off gift card when customers text: KENNESAW to 79374. To learn more about 5 Star Nutrition and its nutrition-based offerings, visit https://5starnutritionusa.com.

About Defyned Brands

Defyned Brands is a premier developer, marketer, distributor and multi-channel retailer of best-in-class vitamins, supplements and apparel. As the owner of 5 Star Nutrition, Anabolic Warfare, Foxy Fit, NutraOne and Blue Spruce Hemp Co., Defyned Brands has helped hundreds of thousands of customers reach their health and wellness potentials through trust, knowledge, personalization and empowerment. For more information, visit www.defynedbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-star-nutrition-a-best-in-class-nutrition-retailer-opens-newest-location-in-kennesaw-301641575.html

SOURCE Defyned Brands