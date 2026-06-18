Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
18.06.2026 17:15:00
5 Stocks Poised to Benefit Now That SpaceX Is Public
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), priced at $135 per share on June 11, opened at $150, and closed its first trading day at $160.95 -- a 19% gain that pushed its market capitalization to $2.1 trillion and made it the sixth-largest company in the United States. Now, as of June 17, the ticker is trading over $196 a share. The $75 billion raised was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, eclipsing Saudi Aramco's 2019 record. All that capital isn't going to sit in a vault. It goes into Starship production, Starlink constellation expansion, Terafab manufacturing, and orbital infrastructure at a scale that was simply not possible before.The companies that build for that spending, orbit alongside it, or sit on extraordinary hidden value tied to SpaceX's public valuation are now positioned to benefit directly. Here are five.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!