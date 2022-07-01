5 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Coming Seismic Shift for Hollywood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This August, for the first time in 74 years, major film studios will be able to own movie theaters after the "Paramount Decree," a 1948 antitrust ruling by the Supreme Court banning the practice, will officially end. After a rough couple of years for the movie theater industry during the pandemic, it is showing signs of life again, as Top Gun: Maverick recently became the first blockbuster to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2022. As a result of the box office rebounding and the decree ending, studios might be looking to take advantage of this new opportunity.Here are five stocks that could benefit from the three-quarters century-long prohibition coming to an end. Continue reading