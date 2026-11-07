Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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07.11.2026 16:45:00
5 Stocks Yielding 5X the Nasdaq-100 to Buy in November
The Nasdaq-100 is the index everyone means when they say that "tech stocks are up." It holds the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and it is not the same thing as the Nasdaq Composite, which tracks more than 3,000 Nasdaq-listed companies of every size.
The distinction matters here because the Nasdaq-100 is so concentrated in companies that would rather spend cash on data centers than mail checks to shareholders. Its dividend yield sits at roughly 0.6%. A $10,000 investment yields about $60 per year. That is not really good investment income.
The five consumer companies below each pay at least 3%, or 5 times what the index pays, and none of them depend on an AI spending cycle to keep doing it. All of them sell things people buy whether or not the chip stocks are having a good week.
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