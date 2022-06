5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've a few hundred dollars to invest right now but are worried about market uncertainty and volatility, there is some good news for you: You can confidently invest even in uncertain and volatile markets, like the current one. In fact, you can buy top stocks that you plan to hold for the long term at attractive prices during market corrections.The key is to identify great companies with solid performance track record and attractive growth prospects. Let's discuss five such companies.Rising interest rates bode well for a bank's interest income. However, it is the possible weakness in JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) other businesses that is weighing on the stock lately. JPMorgan Chase expects its net interest income to rise from $44.5 billion in 2021 to over $56 billion this year. Interest rate hikes are expected to drive a major chunk of this growth.Continue reading