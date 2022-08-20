5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While there's no such thing as a risk-free stock, some are much less risky than others. Businesses that generate lots of recurring cash flow, have strong balance sheets, and visible growth prospects are more likely to produce positive returns than ones without these features.Five lower-risk stocks with high upside potential are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIPC), Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). That makes them great for beginners with $500 or less to invest.CrowdStrike Holdings is a cloud-based cybersecurity provider. It sells subscriptions to its security software platform that generate recurring revenue. The company recorded $478.8 million of revenue during its fiscal second quarter, up 61% year over year. That pushed its total annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $1.9 billion. Continue reading