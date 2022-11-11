|
11.11.2022 15:37:00
5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 In Right Now
It's easy to feel discouraged when investing lately. The midterm election's results all but guarantee gridlock for at least the next couple of years, and while the third quarter's earnings season hasn't been disastrous, it's hardly been impressive either.The S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) third-quarter earnings per share figure is essentially on pace to match the year-ago number, and the fourth quarter is expected to be down year over year. Nevertheless, there's far more clarity regarding the economy's condition than there was just a few weeks ago. That's a big deal since sheer uncertainty can work against most stocks' prices.Here's a rundown of five stocks you can feel good about stepping into right now, even if the backdrop is less than ideal. We know enough to know these companies will manage just fine in the near and distant future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!