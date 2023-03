5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We've already experienced two of the biggest bank failures on record this month. That has shaken confidence in the country's banking system. It's increasing concerns that we could be heading for a challenging economic period. Times like this make it difficult to invest with much conviction since more companies could fail if we experience a significant recession. However, many companies have the financial fortitude to endure tough economic times. Because of that, you can invest in them without any concern. Five high-quality companies you can confidently invest $500 in right now are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and WM (NYSE: WM). They're industry behemoths with fortress-like financial foundations.Johnson & Johnson has one of the strongest financial profiles in the world. The healthcare behemoth has AAA-rated credit (higher than the U.S. government). It has an extraordinarily strong balance sheet with $24 billion of cash and marketable securities against $40 billion of debt. Meanwhile, its business generates $17 billion of cash flow each year. That gives the company the funding to invest in research and development, repurchase shares, and pay a growing dividend to shareholders. Johnson & Johnson offers a 2.9% dividend yield and has increased its payout for 60 straight years. With healthcare spending continuing to rise, Johnson & Johnson should have no problem continuing to grow value for its investors in the future.