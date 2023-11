5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 In Right Now

Do you prefer a more passive, long-term approach to investing that doesn't require constant monitoring and updating of your portfolio? That's fine. In fact, it's great. Investors employing a simpler "less is more" approach often end up outperforming their peers.The key to success with such a strategy is just finding the right stocks to begin with. If you are just starting out as an investor but only have so much available to invest -- say $500 -- you want to start out with solid choices you know will do well so you can grow that initial investment. You also need to know these choices will be fine in the long run, and able to shrug off any short-term challenges.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of five different stocks you can confidently invest $500 in right now and not worry about them too much for the next several years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel